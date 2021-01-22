The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday on Old River Road, south of Millux Road
According to a CHP news release, the incident occurred just before 7 p.m. when the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Old River Road and lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected. It was unknown if the motorcyclist was struck by another vehicle or lost control of the motorcycle and was run over by another vehicle, CHP said.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the CHP at 396-6600.