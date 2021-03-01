A woman was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run car crash that occurred on South Union Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
In a news release, the CHP said that the victim, a female pedestrian, was walking just south of Belle Terrace at about 6:42 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound.
The woman was taken via to ambulance to Kern Medical where she died from her injuries, the CHP said.
South Union Avenue was closed in the area for about an hour as officers investigated the incident.
Alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.
The incident remains under investigation, the news release stated.