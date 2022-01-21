CHP investigating fatal crash on Norris Road

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning on Norris Road.
A 2018 Ford F-250 heading west on Norris Road and attempting to make a U-turn at Melody Lane was struck by a 1996 Honda Civic that was also heading west on Norris Road.
The Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed and unable to stop in time as the F-250 entered the intersection to head east.
The driver of the F-250 was uninjured; however, the driver of the Civic was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a CHP news release, and sustained fatal injuries in the collision.
CHP officers closed down westbound traffic on Norris Road in the area of the crash for about three hours during the course of their investigation and the subsequent cleanup.
The identity of the Civic’s driver has not yet been released.