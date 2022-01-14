CHP investigating fatal crash in Fort Tejon

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal collision that happened early Friday morning.
CHP officers reported that for an unknown reason, an Alfa Romero and a Ford Transit collided in the center lanes, at which point the Ford overturned on its side and the Romero was disabled in the middle of two lanes.
The driver of the Romero was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
This collision is still under investigation, and it is unknown at this time if alcohol and drugs were factors.