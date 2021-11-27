CHP investigating fatal collision Friday on Palm Avenue

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash that took place around 4:57 p.m. Friday on Palm Avenue at Merced Avenue, according to a CHP news release.
The preliminary investigation determined Jaime Sandoval was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra and traveling southbound about 55 mph on Palm Avenue, north of Fresno Avenue, according to CHP officers.
A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Palm Avenue, north of Fresno Avenue, where the Suzuki made a hard braking application and began to overturn onto its left side, according to officials.
The rider of the Suzuki was ejected toward the southbound lane, where the rider collided with the front left of the Nissan and suffered fatal injuries.
The rider of the Suzuki was pronounced deceased at the scene. Sandoval sustained minor injuries and declined medical aid.
Palm Avenue, north of Fresno Avenue, was closed for approximately two and a half hours to facilitate the investigation, which is ongoing. Neither alcohol and drugs appear to be a factor in this collision, according to officials with the Buttonwillow area CHP office.