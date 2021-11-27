CHP investigating fatal collision Friday on Palm Avenue in Wasco

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash that took place around 4:57 p.m. Friday on Palm Avenue at Merced Avenue in Wasco, according to a CHP news release.
The preliminary investigation found Jaime Sandoval was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra and traveling south about 55 mph on Palm Avenue, north of Fresno Avenue, according to CHP officers.
A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north at high speed on Palm Avenue, north of Fresno Avenue, when the motorcycle braked hard and began to overturn onto its left side, according to officials. The rider was thrown toward the southbound lane and hit the front left of Sandoval's Nissan.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Sandoval suffered minor injuries and declined medical aid.
Palm Avenue, north of Fresno Avenue, was closed for about 2½ hours for the investigation, which is ongoing. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the collision, according to officials with the Buttonwillow-area CHP office.