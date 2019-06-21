The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead on Highway 99 at South Union Avenue.
Just after midnight on Friday an unidentified 41-year-old man from Montana driving a Kia Sedan was stopped on the freeway for an unknown reason. A big rig driving south in the same lane did not see the vehicle and crashed into the back, according to CHP.
CHP say the driver of the big rig, Adolfo Subiria, 49, did not see the parked Kia until the last minute and tried to swerve but hit the car.
The driver of the Kia died at the scene, according to CHP.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Alcohol and or drugs are believed to be a factor, according to CHP.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact CHP at 661-396-6600.
