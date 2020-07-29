The California Highway Patrol office in Bakersfield will offer free car seat checks Saturday, but you need to make an appointment.
The checks will be conducted by specially trained child safety seat technicians. They will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Bakersfield office, 9855 Compagnoni St.
Parents and guardians are asked to bring the child to the check to make sure the seat is installed correctly and the right size for the child.
Call 396-6600 to schedule an appointment. All participants will be required to wear a face covering and social distancing will be implemented, the CHP said.
