In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol underscored some new roadway safety laws that will be implemented in 2021.
License points deduction for distracted driving: Using a cell phone in a handheld manner while driving is currently punishable by a fine. Beginning July 1, 2021, however, violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record. This applies to the violations of talking or texting while driving (except for hands-free use) and to any use of these devices while driving by a person under 18.
Unattended children in motor vehicles: Exempts a person from civil or criminal liability for trespassing or damaging a vehicle when rescuing a child who is 6 years old or younger and who is in immediate danger from heat, cold, lack of ventilation or other dangerous circumstances. The law will be implemented on Jan. 1, 2021.
“Move Over, Slow Down” amendments: Extends the provisions of the “Move Over, Slow Down” law currently in place on freeways to also apply to local streets and roads so drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles displaying emergency lights must move to another lane when possible or slow to a reasonable speed on all highways. Will be implemented Jan. 1, 2021.
Emergency vehicles: Allows authorized emergency vehicles to use a “Hi-Lo” warning sound. This distinctive sound, different from a siren, would be used to notify the public of an immediate need to evacuate an area in an emergency. The CHP is currently developing regulations to standardize the Hi-Lo warning sound statewide. Until the regulations are adopted, law enforcement agencies can use the Hi-Lo warning sound by obtaining a permit from the CHP. The law went into effect Sept. 29.