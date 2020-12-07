A fatal motorcycle accident occurred Saturday afternoon in Oildale, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.
CHP said the incident took place at 2:52 p.m. at the intersection of N. Chester Avenue and McCord Avenue.
The motorcyclist, traveling southbound on N. Chester Avenue, collided with a car that was turning into the intersection. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and died at the scene, according to CHP.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene and provided full cooperation, CHP said. Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the accident, the news release stated.