The California Highway Patrol is emphasizing safe driving during the holiday season.
In a news release, CHP said it will be implementing a maximum enforcement period starting at 6:01 p.m. Thursday that will conclude at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The agency stated that during this time available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any drivers in need of help.
In a news release, CHP reminded drivers that even if traffic is lighter this year, that it’s not an invitation to speed. The agency also stated that motorists should avoid driving tired, impaired or distracted.
The news release also pointed out that California’s Regional stay at home order is advising residents to stay close to home as much as possible and to avoid significant travel plans. CHP said those that deem their travel as essential should drive sober, avoid distractions, buckle up and leave ample time to arrive at their destination.