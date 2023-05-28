An emergency closure of all lanes of Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon was announced Saturday night.
“Highway 178 is closed through Kern Canyon between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella. There is no estimated time or date of reopening. The recommended detour is Highway 58 to Highway 14 to Highway 178," according to a Bakersfield CHP statement distributed by the Kern County Fire Department.
High-profile vehicles and trucks towing trailers are discouraged from using Caliente Road.
A crack was discovered on the highway in the westbound lane of Highway 178 near mile marker 21 on Saturday. That part of the highway, east of Upper Richbar in the Kern River Canyon, was reduced to one lane.
Kern County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told SJV Water on Saturday this is an area that failed some years ago. He said Caltrans didn't say whether the current failure was because of erosion due to the high Kern River.