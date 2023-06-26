A pedestrian and driver died in a collision on Interstate 5 late Sunday night.
California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon officers went to a vehicle collision north of Lebec Service Road at 9:04 a.m. It was unknown if intoxication played a role in collision, leading to the death of two men, CHP wrote in a news release.
The driver was an 82-year-old Upland man driving an 1998 Chevrolet Corvette, according to the CHP. The motorist, whose identity has not been released, hit the pedestrian while driving on southbound lanes, CHP Officer D.C. Williams said.
The pedestrian died from the impact, and the driver died after the pedestrian hit the windshield and roof, Williams said.