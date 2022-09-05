CHP: Driver of off-road vehicle dies in crash

California Highway Patrol officers reported a man who died Sunday was the driver and lone occupant of an off-road vehicle that crashed.
A 34-year-old Salt Lake City man, whose identity has not yet been released, was in a 2012 Polaris on a dirt trail south of Black Gulch Road and west of Keyesville Road at approximately 4:41 p.m., according to a CHP news release.
"For unknown reasons, the driver allowed the vehicle to travel off the dirt road and down an embankment," the release states. "The vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected. The driver and the vehicle came to rest approximately 50 feet down the embankment."
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the report.