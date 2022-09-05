 Skip to main content
CHP: Driver of off-road vehicle dies in crash

California Highway Patrol officers reported a man who died Sunday was the driver and lone occupant of an off-road vehicle that crashed.

A 34-year-old Salt Lake City man, whose identity has not yet been released, was in a 2012 Polaris on a dirt trail south of Black Gulch Road and west of Keyesville Road at approximately 4:41 p.m., according to a CHP news release.

