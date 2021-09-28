CHP: Driver dies after car hits pole, erupts into flames

One Bakersfield man died Saturday after his speeding car hit a traffic pole, which erupted into flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Jorge Edgardo Serrano Gomez, 41, was traveling north on South Union Avenue, south of Ming Avenue at a fast speed. A tow truck began to make a right turn, directly into the path of Gomez.
Unbuckled Gomez tried to swerve away from the truck, but hit a traffic pole instead because of his speed, the CHP stated. The tow truck fled.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information can call the CHP at 661-396-6600.