Justin Slaton was one of a kind.
The 36-year-old husband and father of three died unexpectedly Wednesday. He worked as a California Highway Patrol public safety dispatcher for almost 10 years, and he thrived at it, Veronica Slaton, his wife, said.
"When people are at their worst and hysterical, (dispatchers) have to be able to calm them down," Veronica said Saturday. "He was always able to bring you back down, get you back under control. He just had that natural personality."
Cassandra Vidal worked with Justin. He was not only her co-worker, but he was her family.
"He was the light of our (communications) center, and he was really the glue that held this place together," Vidal said. "He was the person that the officers wanted behind the radio, he was the person you wanted behind the phone when you called 911."
Vidal said Justin truly believed in helping people. His commitment to his job mirrored that belief, Vidal said, and he loved what he did.
"He was a public servant 100 percent," Vidal said.
Justin was often the first line of communication among first responders.
In an April 2018 article written by The Californian, Justin said his job was tough, emotional and rewarding all at once.
"Being able to serve and make a difference every day is the best part (of the job)," he said. "Every day, you did something to help somebody else."
Justin often found himself in situations where he related to those he talked to while working.
"These people we encounter on the phone — we are one of them," he said. "We are standing in line at the grocery store. We drive the same freeways."
"I think in that way, we identify as a member of the community we are assisting," he said. "When we receive a call, we think 'What if this was a member of my family? How would I want them to be treated?'"
Veronica and Vidal emphasized his devotion as a husband and father.
"His life revolved around his family and the kids and making sure that everything he did was all about them," Veronica said. She talked about his work locker, which "is basically a shrine to our children and our family."
Justin kept mementos, drawings his kids made and notes they wrote to him in his locker. Veronica assumed she would find them in a stack in his locker, but never realized the shrine, as she described it, he had created.
"It's just this amazing little box that we're trying to preserve because it's so unbelievable," Veronica said.
Vidal and Veronica also emphasized Justin's sense of humor. He had "a hearty laugh," Vidal said. "We definitely worked, but in between we had so much fun. He truly was a light here, and the best person we'd ever known."
Justin is survived by his wife, his daughters Chloe, 11, and London, 8, and his son, Maverick, 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.