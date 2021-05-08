CHP deploying motorcycle safety operation

The Bakersfield area of the California Highway Patrol is deploying additional officers now through Sept. 30 as part of a motorcycle safety operation.
The operation is aimed at reducing the number of motorcycle accidents from unsafe speed, following too closely, unsafe lane changes, improper turning and other violations by both motorcyclists and other drivers.
The CHP reports that in 2019, there were 103 injury crashes involving motorcycles in the Bakersfield jurisdiction and six fatal crashes involving motorcycles.
The Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, awarded the CHP a Get Educated and Ride Safe III grant for the effort.