A Delano teenager who died in a car collision was identified by the Kern County coroner’s office Monday.

Jesus Chavez, 17, died at 1:59 a.m. June 4 after his vehicle veered off the road and crashed on Highway 99 south of Whisler Road. He died at the scene, in McFarland, according to the coroner’s office.

