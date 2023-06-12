A Delano teenager who died in a car collision was identified by the Kern County coroner’s office Monday.
Jesus Chavez, 17, died at 1:59 a.m. June 4 after his vehicle veered off the road and crashed on Highway 99 south of Whisler Road. He died at the scene, in McFarland, according to the coroner’s office.
The California Highway Patrol wrote in a news release Chavez was driving at an unknown speed in unincorporated Kern County. Chavez crashed into a metal guardrail for unknown reasons and was ejected from a Toyota 4Runner after it rolled several times, the CHP wrote.
The crash is under investigation by the CHP.