The California Highway Patrol congratulated four Bakersfield men Friday for completing their cadet training and being sworn into office.
Edgar Anaya graduated and has since been assigned to the Moorpark-area office. The Ridgeview High School 2020 graduate participated in the CHP explorer program.
He went to Bakersfield College and worked at Anaya's Handyman before enrolling in CHP's academy, a news release said.
Anthony Gonzalez, an Arvin High School 2019 graduate, worked at a Target in Shafter in a warehouse before signing up for the academy. He was assigned to the Bishop-area office.
Val A. Cantu graduated from Bakersfield High School in 2020 and was first a CHP Explorer. He attended Cal State Bakersfield and majored in criminal justice. Before graduating from CHP's academy, he worked at Chik-fil-A in Bakersfield, a news release said.
Cantu was assigned to the San Jose office.
Fernando Rivera graduated from Frontier High School in 2015 and earned a criminal justice degree from CSUB. He was previously employed by the General Production Service, Inc. in Taft before enrolling in the academy.
Rivera was assigned to the Newhall-area office.