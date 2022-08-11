 Skip to main content
CHP conducting checkpoint in unincorporated Kern County starting Saturday

Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in a Kern Avoid DUI checkpoint on California Avenue in Bakersfield in this 2009 photo.

The California Highway Patrol is conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on starting at 7 p.m. Saturday in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield.

The checkpoint is scheduled to continue until 2 a.m. Sunday.

