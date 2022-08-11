CHP conducting checkpoint in unincorporated Kern County starting Saturday

The California Highway Patrol is conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on starting at 7 p.m. Saturday in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield.
The checkpoint is scheduled to continue until 2 a.m. Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The California Highway Patrol is conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on starting at 7 p.m. Saturday in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield.
The checkpoint is scheduled to continue until 2 a.m. Sunday.
“The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-involved crashes,” according to a CHP news release. “Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.”
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 272,985
Deaths: 2,499
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 261,985
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.74
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/9/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.