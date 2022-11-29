CHP collecting toys for CHiPs for Kids

The Bakersfield California Highway Patrol office is putting on its annual toy collection dubbed CHiPs for Kids and will collect toys in downtown Bakersfield on Thursday.
Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the corner of 28th Street and Chester Avenue from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The collection is geared toward children from infants to 16 years old.
Contact CHP Officer Tomas Martinez at 661-396-6653 with any questions. Anyone may also drop of a toy at the CHP headquarters, 9855 Compagnoni St., until Dec. 16.
The CHP Buttonwillow office will also host its in-person toy collection Dec. 7 at Sentinel Peak Resources, 3252 W. Crocker Springs Road, which is in Fellows.
Officer Manuel Garcia with the Buttonwillow office noted the toys help western Kern County children.