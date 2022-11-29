 Skip to main content
CHP collecting toys for CHiPs for Kids

In this 2018 file photo, CHP Officer Marty Casey enjoys helping 1-year-old Oscar Monqueda pick out a toy at the CHiPs For KiDs Toy Distribution at Valley Baptist Church.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The Bakersfield California Highway Patrol office is putting on its annual toy collection dubbed CHiPs for Kids and will collect toys in downtown Bakersfield on Thursday. 

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the corner of 28th Street and Chester Avenue from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The collection is geared toward children from infants to 16 years old. 

