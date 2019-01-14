Multiple collisions and traffic snarls were reported Monday due to wet conditions and strong gusts of wind, and shortly before noon the California Highway Patrol shut down Interstate 5 near the Grapevine.
The closure is in effect from Laval Road to Highway 138.
The Fort Tejon office of the CHP reported multiple big rigs blocking lanes on I-5, and some colliding with each other, as weather conditions continued to deteriorate throughout the morning. Some vehicles were stuck in snow, according to officers, and others spun out and were turned sideways in lanes.
About 100 vehicles were stuck in the area of Frazier Mountain Park and Lebec roads as of 12:30 p.m., according to officers.
On Highway 58, overturned big rigs were reported blocking eastbound lanes at about 10:45 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Hanford said wind gusts Monday could be as high as 45 mph in Kern County and up to 75 mph in the Tehachapi mountains.
Disruptive weather will continue as a series of storm will pass through Central California between Tuesday and Friday, according to NWS, resulting in rain and substantial amounts of mountain snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.