CHP cites 41, issues 8 warning in pedestrian safety operation

The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol cited dozens of motorists during a one-day operation Thursday, according to a CHP news release.

"A pedestrian enforcement operation was conducted on Niles Street at Webster Street in East Bakersfield and Roberts Lane at Plymouth Avenue in Oildale focusing on drivers and pedestrians who were violating right-of-way laws," according to the release. "Because of this effort, there were 41 citations and eight warnings issued and an untold number of citizens were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety."

