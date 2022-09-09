CHP cites 41, issues 8 warning in pedestrian safety operation

The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol cited dozens of motorists during a one-day operation Thursday, according to a CHP news release.
"A pedestrian enforcement operation was conducted on Niles Street at Webster Street in East Bakersfield and Roberts Lane at Plymouth Avenue in Oildale focusing on drivers and pedestrians who were violating right-of-way laws," according to the release. "Because of this effort, there were 41 citations and eight warnings issued and an untold number of citizens were educated on the importance of pedestrian safety."
The CHP also reminded motorists of the following safety practices:
- Drivers should be on the lookout for and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.
- Drivers should slow down when in an area where pedestrians are likely to be.
- Never pass a car stopped for pedestrians. It’s against the law and highly dangerous for those crossing the street.
- Pedestrians should cross at the corner, at crosswalks, or intersections wherever possible. This is where drivers expect to see pedestrians.
- Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing, make eye contact with the driver, and make certain cars are yielding before crossing. Having the right-of-way does not prevent you from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention.
- Pedestrians should wear bright-colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking during hours of darkness