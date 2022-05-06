CHP: Car-to-car shooting leaves one dead

California Highway Patrol officers reported one man was killed in a car-to-car shooting Thursday evening, according to a CHP news release.
Officers responded to a single-car crash at 6:33 p.m. on Highway 58, east of Union Avenue, and found the driver had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
All eastbound lanes on Highway 58 between Highway 99 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard were closed for about six hours, during the course of officers’ investigation.
At this time, CHP officers do not have positive identification on the suspect or suspects. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver or tan compact sedan that was last seen heading east on Highway 58 before exiting MLK Boulevard to an unknown direction.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600. If the person would like to remain anonymous, they can call 661-396-3666.