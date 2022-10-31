 Skip to main content
CHP, Cal City Police arrest woman after 77-mile pursuit

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation that started with California City Police in the 9800 block of California City Boulevard and ended up in the outskirts of Barstow on Monday.

CCPD officers located a gray 2010 Honda heading south on Randsburg-Mojave Road that had been reported stolen, according to a CCPD news release. 

