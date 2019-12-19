It was a Christmas wonderland inside Valley Baptist Church Thursday where about 2,500 kids took part in the CHiP's For Kids toy distribution.
During the event, the multipurpose room at the church is transformed into a gigantic toy shop and children are escorted through to pick out a toy.
The offerings included dolls, stuffed animal, scooters, bikes and sports equipment. Shoes and clothes were also available and for older children there were blankets, makeup kits and toiletries.
CHP Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez recalled one little boy who selected a bonus pair of sneakers after picking out his toy. When the boy walked outside, his grandmother shrieked with joy at the sight of the new shoes.
"She gave me a big hug and she started crying," Rodriguez said. "That’s what this is all about."
Children were pre-selected by schools and other organizations that serve disadvantaged children who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.
