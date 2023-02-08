 Skip to main content
CHP: BPD officer didn't brake at stop sign in collision that killed 1, went at high speed

California Highway Patrol and other first responders gather evidence Jan. 19 in a collision which killed one and injured three others, including two Bakersfield Police Department officers. CHP closed the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads where the collision happened. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol into a crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol car and a civilian’s car — which led to a man dying — shows a BPD officer didn’t brake at a stop sign while going at a “high rate of speed” when it collided into another vehicle, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Officers Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23, were heading south on South Vineland Drive going toward Muller Road the early morning of Jan. 19. Mario Lares, 31, was driving west and approached the intersection of S. Vineland Drive and Muller Road and died at the scene while carrying Ana Hernandez, 34, his co-worker at Grimmway Farms. It’s presumed the officers were heading to help other officers chasing down an unrelated suspect in a reportedly stolen car.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

