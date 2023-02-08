CHP: BPD officer didn't brake at stop sign in collision that killed 1, went at high speed

A preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol into a crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol car and a civilian’s car — which led to a man dying — shows a BPD officer didn’t brake at a stop sign while going at a “high rate of speed” when it collided into another vehicle, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Officers Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23, were heading south on South Vineland Drive going toward Muller Road the early morning of Jan. 19. Mario Lares, 31, was driving west and approached the intersection of S. Vineland Drive and Muller Road and died at the scene while carrying Ana Hernandez, 34, his co-worker at Grimmway Farms. It’s presumed the officers were heading to help other officers chasing down an unrelated suspect in a reportedly stolen car.
The search warrant asked to retrieve information from the event data recorder and/or the airbag control module of both involved cars to help piece together speeds and events prior to the collision. Up until this point, it was unknown what led up to both cars colliding. Those items were seized by the CHP, the return to search warrant dated Monday and reviewed by The Californian on Wednesday noted.
There is a stop sign for motorists heading north and south, but not for travelers going west and east, the CHP wrote in the search warrant.
A patrol car and a Honda Accord driven by Lares both headed to an intersection. The Honda Accord entered the intersection going at an unknown speed, and the patrol car didn’t stop for a posted sign, which caused it to strike the Honda on its passenger side, according to the search warrant.
Both vehicles had major damage, and everyone was taken to Kern Medical. Cobbins and Robles were released from Kern Medical within four days of the collision.
Hernandez, the passenger, suffered internal organ injuries and orthopedic fractures, her attorneys at Chain Cohn Clark have said. She underwent at least two surgeries on the day of the collision.
Lares was planning on starting a family with his wife before he died. The Foothill High School graduate met his wife on Facebook, and was in the process of filing paperwork for her to come to America.
“Losing someone with whom you had your whole life planned with is not easy for anyone to grasp,” said Yuvani Lares, according to Telemundo/KGET’s Jose Gaspar’s reporting in The Californian. “All I have left are the memories.”
The CHP officer who requested the search warrant noted the circumstances could warrant a gross vehicular manslaughter charge. A CHP news release about the crash noted a 23-year-old man was driving BPD’s patrol car. The BPD has said Robles is 23.
Robles has been with the department for about one year and Cobbins has been a sworn officer for roughly two years.
Neither Robles nor Cobbins has been charged by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office as of 7:32 p.m. Wednesday.
