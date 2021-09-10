CHP Bakersfield Officer dies Friday from COVID-19 complications

California Highway Patrol said CHP Bakersfield Officer Scott Merritt died Friday from complications related to the coronavirus.
Merritt, 42, is survived by his wife Shannon and two children: Madison and Nolan. He also leaves behind his brother Cody, plus parents Randall and Pattie Merritt.
Merritt served Kern County for 11 years. He transferred to Bakersfield from the CHP's Santa Cruz area office.
“It is with great sadness that Jennifer and I send our condolences to Officer Merritt’s family, friends and those who served with him," said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a press release. "Officer Merritt dedicated nearly 16 years of his life to serving the people of California, and he will forever be remembered.”
Flags at the Capitol will be flown half-staff, according to a news release by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The CHP Bakersfield Office declined to issue a statement Friday night.