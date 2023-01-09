CHP: Bakersfield man dies after he's hit by 4 cars

A Bakersfield man died Friday after four cars hit him on Highway 178 near Golden State Avenue.
California Highway Patrol officers went Friday night to Highway 178 and found Dennis Eric Byrd, 58, dead at the scene. He died at 10:30 p.m.
Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 7:43 pm
A car with an unknown make or model was going west on Highway 178 to Golden State when Byrd walked directly into the path of the vehicle and was hit, CHP said. This car couldn’t avoid the pedestrian, CHP added in a news release.
Byrd became airborne and landed in the path of three cars driving behind the unknown vehicle in clear conditions. They all hit Byrd one after another while going 35 to 40 mph, CHP said.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in this incident.
This incident is under investigation and those information are asked to call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.
