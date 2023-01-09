 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHP: Bakersfield man dies after he's hit by 4 cars

Slide Public Safety

A Bakersfield man died Friday after four cars hit him on Highway 178 near Golden State Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers went Friday night to Highway 178 and found Dennis Eric Byrd, 58, dead at the scene. He died at 10:30 p.m.

Coronavirus Cases