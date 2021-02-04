The California Highway Patrol is reminding people to celebrate this weekend’s Super Bowl safely and responsibly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency sent out a news release asking viewers of this Sunday’s game to gather outdoors with no more than three households. CHP also said that people should stay close to home and limit non-essential travel to reduce transmission of the virus.
Also, the agency reminded individuals to drive sober, avoid distractions and buckle up while leaving ample time to arrive at their respective destinations. Officers will be on high alert for impaired drivers this weekend, the CHP said.
“The Super Bowl is one of the most celebrated sporting events of the year, and I am encouraging Californians to celebrate responsibly,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “If you choose to drink, do not get behind the wheel. Designate a sober driver.”