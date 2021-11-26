CHP arrests woman on suspicion of DUI in fatal crash that killed 3

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a woman for driving under the influence in a fatal, head-on crash early Friday morning that left three people dead on Weedpatch Highway, north of Smith Road in Bakersfield.
Officers suspect Marcia Luqueleyson, 38, of Lamont, was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 2:27 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of SR-184 when the vehicle “crossed the solid yellow line into the northbound traffic lane and collided head on with (a 2005 Toyota Corolla),” according to a preliminary report from CHP officers on scene.
Both vehicles sustained major damage and came to rest blocking both lanes of the road.
The driver of the Corolla and two passengers in the Cherokee sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene of the crash, according to the CHP report.
Luqueleyson had to be extricated from the Jeep and was transported to Kern Medical with major injuries. Officers determined her to be under the influence of alcohol, and she was placed in custody.
SR-184 at Smith Road was closed for approximately three hours for investigation on Friday morning. This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash can contact the California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Area, at 661-396-6600.
The identities of those killed in the crash were being withheld pending the notification of their next of kin by the Kern County coroner's office.