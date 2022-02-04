CHP arrests 4 in fatal hit-and-run investigation

California Highway Patrol officers arrested four suspects as a result of their investigation into a fatal Jan. 25 hit-and-run collision, officials announced Friday.
Angel Berumen, 16, of Bakersfield, died after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Niles Street at Brentwood Drive between 5:45 a.m. and 6:37 a.m., according to CHP officials.
CHP officers said they arrested four individuals who live on Greenwood Drive in Bakersfield, about one-third of a mile from the site of the deadly collision. The suspected driver and three others believed to be in the vehicle — were placed in custody Thursday, after officers served a search warrant at an address in East Bakersfield and found pieces of evidence related to the crash, according to a CHP news release.
Officers also reported finding a red Chevrolet truck at another address in southwest Bakersfield, as a result of their “intense investigation” in partnership with the agency’s Central Division Investigative Unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, according to officials.
The names of the suspects are: Juan Rodelas Ortega, 48, whom CHP officers identified as the suspected driver; Liliana Cidrojas, 49; Anahy Gisselle Rodelas, 22; and Osbaldo Quintero Ortega, also 22.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run; conspiracy; concealment and destruction of evidence; and aiding and abetting, according to the CHP release. The other three suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, concealment and destruction of evidence and aiding and abetting, the release stated.
Juan Rodelas Ortega had a hearing date of Feb. 7 listed in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody records online. He’s currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.