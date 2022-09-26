 Skip to main content
CHP arrests 2, seizes 100 pounds of methamphetamine

California Highway Patrol officers reported recovering approximately 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop Friday.

California Highway Patrol officers arrested two men and seized more than 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop Friday, according to a CHP news release.

Efrain Baez, 23, of Los Angeles County, and Eduardo Melendres, 29, of Riverside County, were arrested on suspicion of various drug-related charges, according to the release.

