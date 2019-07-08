California Highway Patrol arrested 51 people in the Bakersfield area on suspicion of drunk driving over the Fourth of July maximum enforcement period, when many officers patrol the streets on the hunt for those driving under the influence.
The numbers are similar to other recent maximum enforcement periods over Memorial Day weekend and New Year’s.
Bakersfield Police Department also reported seven DUI arrests over the holiday weekend.
“Driving impaired comes with consequences that can be deadly,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in a news release prior to the enforcement period, which lasted from 6:01 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. “Driving sober, fastening seat belts, and avoiding distractions will help everyone stay safe on the roadway.”
No fatalities were investigated, according to CHP.
During the Memorial Day enforcement period, 45 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. On New Year’s, 54 people were arrested by CHP officers.
In both instances, no fatalities were investigated.
CHP uses maximum enforcement periods to curb drunk driving.
Statewide, the agency arrested 1,204 for DUIs, with 24 fatalities reported, according to multiple news agencies. That tripled the number of arrests statewide CHP reported in 2018, when 389 people were arrested and 18 were killed.
CHP noted that four of those killed in 2018 were not wearing seatbelts.
With marijuana also legal throughout the state, CHP reminded residents before the Fourth of July that driving while under the influence of cannabis was illegal.
“Have a plan,” CHP said in the release. “If you are going to drink, designate a sober driver, use a taxi, or use a ride-share service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.