The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced Tuesday that there is nearly $27 million in grant funds from Prop. 64 to help communities fight impaired driving.
The funding is available to California law enforcement and local toxicology agencies. It comes from a tax on the cultivation and sale of cannabis, thanks to the passage of Prop. 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which went into effect Jan. 2018. The funding can be used for education, prevention, and enforcement programs regarding impaired driving.
The CHP will be holding a virtual workshop on Jan. 6 to answer questions from potential grant applicants.
“These grants represent an opportunity for the CHP to work collaboratively with local traffic safety stakeholders to strategically address impaired driving issues while making California’s roadways a safer place to travel,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said, in a statement.