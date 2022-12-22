CHP announces maximum enforcement period starting Friday

The California Highway Patrol announced a maximum enforcement period will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and last until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
All available officers will be on the road to apprehend impaired drivers and catch those breaking speed limits.
The CHP recommended that motorists slow down, buckle in, plan ahead and never drive impaired.
“Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels and, most of all, always designate a sober driver,” the agency said in a statement.
Last year, 28 people died across California during the maximum enforcement period around Christmas time.
