CHP announces maximum enforcement period starting Friday

CHP_MEP_xmas.jpg

The California Highway Patrol announced a maximum enforcement period will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and last until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

 Courtesy of CHP

All available officers will be on the road to apprehend impaired drivers and catch those breaking speed limits.

