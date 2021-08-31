CHP announces Labor Day maximum enforcement period

The California Highway Patrol will implement a Labor Day Weekend maximum enforcement period lasting from 6:01 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.
It said officers will focus on removing impaired drivers, including those under the influence of cannabis, illicit drugs, prescription drugs or a combination of these.
During the same enforcement period last year, the agency arrested more than 900 people on suspicion of driving under the influence. It said statewide 46 people died in crashes that weekend, including people who were not wearing a seat belt.
California has the nation’s highest number of "drug recognition experts" specifically trained to identify drug impairment. These officers will be on duty throughout this enforcement period, according to the CHP’s news release.