CHP announces 3 new officers from Kern

The California Highway Patrol announced Monday three Kern County natives were a part of the law enforcement agency's most recent class of academy grads.
The CHP announced 128 officers graduated from its academy in West Sacramento, after completing 27 weeks of training.
Cadets who crossed the stage to receive their badge will be assigned at one of the CHP’s 103 area offices throughout the state, as family and friends packed the gymnasium in support of the new officers.
Jesus Pantoja, of Arvin, a member of Arvin High's class of 2011 who earned his bachelor's degree in criminology from Fresno State University, previously worked for the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
He was assigned to the CHP’s Hollister-Gilroy area office.
Matthew Steven Jones, of Bakersfield, completed cadet training and was assigned to duty at the CHP’s Santa Cruz area office.
Jones graduated from Frontier High School in 2013. After high school, he continued his education by attending classes at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Minnesota. Prior to attending the academy, Jones worked as a server for Eat.Drink.Sleep. in Bakersfield.
Kyler Neil Burleson, of Bakersfield, completed training and was assigned to duty at the CHP’s San Diego area office.
Burleson graduated from Centennial High School in Bakersfield in 2015. After high school, he attended Mesa Community College in San Diego. Prior to attending the CHP academy, Burleson worked as a server for Brigantine in San Diego.