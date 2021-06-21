CHP and other agencies across the West to focus on speeding violations this weekend

Did you know California Highway Patrol officers last year issued more than 28,000 speeding citations to motorists driving in excess of 100 mph?
The California Highway Patrol will take part in an education and enforcement campaign with a particular emphasis on speeding violations, the agency said in a news release.
Beginning Friday, and continuing through the weekend, the speed enforcement campaign comes in response to a significant increase in speed-related crashes and traffic fatalities in 2020.
The dangers of motorists driving at high speeds is also a concern among neighboring western states, so the CHP is partnering with other state patrols for this upcoming enforcement and education campaign.
Dubbed the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign — giving motorists "a dozen reasons not to speed" — California will be joined by Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming from Friday through Sunday.
"Excessive speed and unsafe driving are a threat to everyone on the roadway," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the release. "The CHP and our allied state partners will be out in force this weekend with the common goal of saving lives through speed enforcement."
In California last year, more than 500 people were killed and more than 57,000 others were injured in crashes caused by unsafe speed.
In addition to speeders, officers will be looking for seat belt and child safety seat violations, evidence of distracted driving, and driving under the influence.