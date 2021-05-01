CHP: All lanes of northbound I-5 near Gorman reopen after 1,000-gallon asphalt spill

The California Highway Patrol says all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 south of Gorman reopened Saturday afternoon after an asphalt trailer "snapped in half" early in the morning, spilling an estimated 1,000 gallons of asphalt.
One lane of the interstate highway reopened at about 1 p.m., and all lanes reopened later in the afternoon.
During the cleanup, the CHP received reports saying some motorists were getting out of their vehicles and walking around, and others were using the highway shoulder to try to turn their vehicles around.
The spill was first reported at about 4:22 a.m., according to the CHP. Traffic was diverted to Highway 138.