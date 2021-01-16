A woman driving an SUV carrying nine children was killed when her vehicle overturned several times in Bakersfield Saturday.
At 4:02 p.m., a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Alfred Harrell Highway just east of Fairfax Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver lost control, veering onto the dirt shoulder, causing the vehicle to overturn several times before coming to a rest on its wheels.
The 24-year-old woman who was driving was pronounced dead at the scene. There were nine children in the vehicle, three of whom were in car seats that were not properly installed, the CHP reported.
All of the children were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. They ranged in age from 5 months to 15 years.
The road was closed in both directions during the investigation and cleanup. It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the wreck and it remains under investigation, the CHP said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the CHP at 396-6600.