Six people were injured Saturday when the driver of a GMC Envoy went off Interstate 5 north of Fort Tejon Road, hit a guard rail, and overturned down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The vehicle ultimately landed on its wheels, CHP said in a news release.
The 1:16 p.m. accident sent all six people to Kern Medical via helicopter and ambulance. The CHP said driver Roldwin Ramos, 28, of Norfolk, Va. suffered moderate injuries, as did Rose Hinola, 58, of Oxnard and a 9-year-old boy who was not identified. An unidentified 7-year-old boy suffered major injuries. Cristina Niland, 27, whose city of residence was not given, had minor injuries, as did a 2-year-old boy who was not identified.
All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were closed at about 1:54 p.m. so officers could investigate. Three lanes were reopened at 2:06 p.m., and the last name reopened at about 2:55 p.m., officers reported.
CHP said in its news release that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.