Four people who were fleeing police were killed Tuesday morning when their BMW crashed into a concrete drainage ditch and became engulfed in flames on the Highway 99 to Herring Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 1:03 a.m. Bakersfield CHP officers saw the vehicle down a dirt embankment. CHP officers found the BMW was traveling north on Highway 99 at a high speed, exited to Herring Road and didn't negotiate a curve in the off-ramp, CHP said in a news release. It then went down the dirt embankment, where it hit the concrete drainage ditch and caught on fire.
Before the crash, the BMW was in a pursuit, fleeing from Arvin Police.
CHP said Arvin police had discontinued their pursuit when they lost the visual location of the BMW. The vehicle was being pursued because two people in it were accused of multiple burglaries in the Arvin area before the traffic stop that led to the pursuit, CHP reported.