CHP: 3-year-old boy in unsecured car seat ejected from car in 3-vehicle crash

A 3-year-old boy was injured in a three-car collision on Highway 65 after he was ejected while in an unsecured car seat from a vehicle’s window early Wednesday evening.
Kyle Schwegel of Bakersfield was driving a Dodge Ram south on Highway 65 at an unknown speed. Jimmy Parham, a 40-year-old Porterville man, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on the same road. Parham was going around 53 to 54 mph, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
Jesus Rodriguez, 72, was stopped at the intersection of James Road and Highway 65.
Schwegel, in a Dodge Ram, approached the intersection and made a left turn onto James Road, the news release said. He then crashed into Parham, which led Parham to strike Rodriguez’s parked car, the news release added.
Rodriguez’s car had the 3-year-old who was ejected from the car, and two other passengers. The CHP said the car seat was not proper for his age.
Everyone besides Parham was taken to the hospital for injuries. The 3-year-old boy’s rib broke and he suffered major injuries, according to the news release. Those sent to Kern Medical had minor injuries.
Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash, CHP added.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident may call the CHP office at 661-396-6600.