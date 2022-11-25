 Skip to main content
CHP: 20-month-old girl struck by car on Thanksgiving dies

A 20-month-old girl who was struck by a Mustang driven by a family member who didn't see her died from her injuries on Thanksgiving Day at Memorial Hospital.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Adam Street, where the family was in the immediate area preparing for Thanksgiving festivities, according to the California Highway Patrol.

