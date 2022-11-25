CHP: 20-month-old girl struck by car on Thanksgiving dies

A 20-month-old girl who was struck by a Mustang driven by a family member who didn't see her died from her injuries on Thanksgiving Day at Memorial Hospital.
The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Adam Street, where the family was in the immediate area preparing for Thanksgiving festivities, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The girl was to the back of a parked 2004 Ford Mustang at the rear of a residence that allowed for parking. An 18-year-old family member got into the car and "didn't notice the child as he entered the car," the CHP news release said.
The driver backed at 1 to 2 mph and hit the child, who went underneath the left rear of the Mustang and suffered a head injury. The mother yelled for the driver to stop and the grandfather pulled the child from under the car, the CHP reported. CPR was started, but the girl died at the hospital.
The CHP said drugs and alcohol don't appear to be factors.