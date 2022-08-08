CHP: 2 killed in crash on Highway 155

California Highway Patrol officers reported two were killed on Highway 155 at Melcher Road on Saturday.
A 2015 Dodge truck ran a stop sign and broadsided a 201 Kia, sending both vehicles into a dirt field southeast of the intersection at around 1:55 a.m., according to a CHP news release.
The Kia’s driver and one passenger were pronounced dead at the scene from their injuries. Two teenagers in the Dodge, including the driver, sustained moderate injuries. A 21-year-old passenger in the truck sustained major injuries.
CHP officers are investigating whether alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash, the release noted.
The identities of the occupants of the Kia have not yet been released.