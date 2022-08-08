 Skip to main content
CHP: 2 killed in crash on Highway 155

California Highway Patrol officers reported two were killed on Highway 155 at Melcher Road on Saturday.

A 2015 Dodge truck ran a stop sign and broadsided a 201 Kia, sending both vehicles into a dirt field southeast of the intersection at around 1:55 a.m., according to a CHP news release.

