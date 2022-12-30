 Skip to main content
CHP: 2 die in Highway 178 crash after driver loses control of vehicle

Two people died Friday morning while traveling through the Kern River Canyon after the driver lost control of the vehicle they were in, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were in a Toyota Corolla heading west on Highway 178 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, according to a CHP news release. It said the woman behind the wheel swerved into eastbound lanes and into the path of another car.

