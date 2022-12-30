CHP: 2 die in Highway 178 crash after driver loses control of vehicle

Two people died Friday morning while traveling through the Kern River Canyon after the driver lost control of the vehicle they were in, the California Highway Patrol reported.
A 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were in a Toyota Corolla heading west on Highway 178 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, according to a CHP news release. It said the woman behind the wheel swerved into eastbound lanes and into the path of another car.
Bakersfield resident John Rodrigues, 48, was driving a Ford F-150 and crashed into the Corolla in wet and cloudy conditions, the news release said.
Passengers in the Corolla both died. Their identities have not been released.
Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors in the collision, CHP reported, adding that both lanes on Highway 178 were closed for a few hours. It noted a rock slide obstructed two lanes.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident may call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.