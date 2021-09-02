CHP: 2 Delano men die in a car crash

The California High Patrol said two Delano men died in a car crash Wednesday.
Officers from the Porterville California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a car crash around 6:50 a.m. in the Porterville area, according to a CHP news release.
A 25-year-old driver was driving his 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier north on Road 192 at 55 to 60 mph and was accompanied by a 78-year-old man, according to the news release.
Carlos Tapia Valencia, a 35-year-old from Porterville, was driving south on Road 192 at 55 to 60 mph, according to the news release.
For unknown reasons, the 25-year-old began to drift, turned his car left and allowed the car to travel across all the lanes and directly into Valencia’s path, according to the news release.
The front of Valencia’s 1997 Chevrolet Silverado collided with the right side of the Cavalier. Both passengers in the Cavalier died at the scene, according to the news release. Valencia was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with minor injuries.
Neither drugs or alcohol seem to be a factor in this collision, which remains under investigation, CHP reported.