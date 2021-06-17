CHP: 2 dead, 4 injured in Interstate 5 at Highway 43 crash

The driver of a vehicle and his passenger died Wednesday in a crash with another vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 south of Highway 43 that also left four people injured, according to the California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow office.
The CHP said its preliminary investigation found that a 51-year-old Modesto man was driving a 2003 GMC south on Interstate 5 south of Highway 43 at about 70 mph. A 46-year-old man was driving a 2021 Toyota north on I-5, also at about 70 mph.
The GMC had a right rear tire tread separation, which led the driver to make an unsafe turning movement, officers reported. The GMC overturned multiple times in the median of the highway, and at some point, he and his left rear passenger, who weren't wearing seat belts, were ejected.
The left rear passenger from the GMC landed in the northbound No. 2 lane of I-5 and was hit by a 2021 Toyota, the CHP said. The driver and passenger of the 2021 Toyota had minor injuries.
The two other passengers in the 2003 GMC were taken to Kern Medical for treatment.
It's not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, the CHP reported.