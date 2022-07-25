CHP: 1-year-old girl dies in Buttonwillow-area crash

California Highway Patrol officers reported a 1-year-old girl died in a crash Saturday in the Buttonwillow area.
A 2004 Dodge Ram truck heading east on Burbank Street, approaching Shafter Avenue, ran a stop sign and collided with a 2017 Jeep, according to a CHP news release.
The 1-year-old girl in the Jeep died at Kern Medical from injuries sustained in the crash, while the other three occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The driver of the truck, Irving Rodriguez-Barraza, 22, of Wasco, who sustained major injuries in the crash, was arrested as part of a CHP investigation into driving under the influence, according to the release.