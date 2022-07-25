 Skip to main content
CHP: 1-year-old girl dies in Buttonwillow-area crash

California Highway Patrol officers reported a 1-year-old girl died in a crash Saturday in the Buttonwillow area.

A 2004 Dodge Ram truck heading east on Burbank Street, approaching Shafter Avenue, ran a stop sign and collided with a 2017 Jeep, according to a CHP news release.

